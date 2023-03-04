Meter Governance Price Tops $2.74 on Exchanges (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00012242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $46.49 million and $481,996.89 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance (MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,976,171 coins and its circulating supply is 16,966,308 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,970,149 with 16,964,192 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.74119285 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $470,818.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

