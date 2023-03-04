MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) PT Raised to $1,460.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,305.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,226.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a PE ratio of 128.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,070.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $956.26.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 93.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 414.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 428.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

