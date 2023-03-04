MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$23.00 at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MEGEF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Desjardins upped their price objective on MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MEG Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

MEG Energy stock opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

