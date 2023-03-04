MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at TD Securities

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

MEGEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MEG Energy from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.14.

MEG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $19.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

