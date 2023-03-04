Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on MEC. TheStreet raised shares of Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Mayville Engineering from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.
NYSE:MEC opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $308.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84. Mayville Engineering has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $16.66.
Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.
