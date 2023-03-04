Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Short Interest Down 25.2% in February

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the January 31st total of 337,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Materialise by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Materialise by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.82. 120,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,320. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Materialise has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Materialise ( NASDAQ:MTLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.12). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $66.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.55 million. Research analysts predict that Materialise will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Materialise from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Materialise

(Get Rating)

Materialise NV is engaged in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.