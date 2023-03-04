Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $20,900.00 in Stock

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) Director Wendi Murdoch sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $20,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,580.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MTCH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.64. 3,678,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,203,781. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.24.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The company had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. Match Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTCH. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.44.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

