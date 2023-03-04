Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $173.00 to $192.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

MASI has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Masimo from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

MASI stock opened at $182.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 70.17 and a beta of 0.86. Masimo has a 1-year low of $108.89 and a 1-year high of $184.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.16.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.49 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 7.06%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, with a total value of $1,019,321.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,786 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 9.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Masimo by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Masimo during the third quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets noninvasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

