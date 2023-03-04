Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC

Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,016 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,316 shares during the quarter. Masco accounts for about 0.6% of Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam raised its holdings in Masco by 141.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $53,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Masco by 23.0% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total transaction of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 55,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $3,100,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,903,332.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 18,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,028,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,938,260.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,304 shares of company stock valued at $18,441,787 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Masco to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $52.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.01. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 250.36% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

