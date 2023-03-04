Marvell Technology’s (MRVL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $125.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $76.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,528.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.