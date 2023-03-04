Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.24-0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.235-1.365 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Marvell Technology also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.24-$0.34 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Marvell Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.