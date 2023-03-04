Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $60.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 757,342 shares in the company, valued at $31,974,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after buying an additional 62,400,056 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,556,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $495,909,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $188,566,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,482,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,099,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 124,827,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,433,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

