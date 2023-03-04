Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.54.

MRVL opened at $44.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.32%.

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 2,480.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

