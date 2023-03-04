Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.54.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

MRVL stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $76.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.01.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at $3,933,821.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $1,950,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,974,979.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 6,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $312,126.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,821.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,978 shares of company stock worth $2,881,891 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.