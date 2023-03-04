Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Given New C$18.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MRE. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of MRE opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of C$7.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 20.83%.

In other news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.87 per share, with a total value of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695. Insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

