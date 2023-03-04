Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from C$13.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

MRETF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Martinrea International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Scotiabank upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Martinrea International Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MRETF opened at $11.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Martinrea International has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.18.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International, Inc is a global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems.. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of the World.

