Martinrea International Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Saturday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Martinrea International Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of TSE MRE opened at C$15.04 on Friday. Martinrea International has a one year low of C$7.43 and a one year high of C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.83, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MRE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

About Martinrea International

In related news, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 548,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,510,695. Insiders own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

