Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 2,536 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $21,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 271,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,049,000 after acquiring an additional 170,304 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock worth $5,723,900 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

