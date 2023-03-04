Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 1,647 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.20% of Qiagen worth $19,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 133.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Qiagen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.46. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.93 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Qiagen from €53.91 ($57.35) to €54.60 ($58.09) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.53.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

