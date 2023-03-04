Martingale Asset Management L P Raises Stock Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $5,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 514.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $212.85 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -5.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

