Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 511,760 SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 511,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,529,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.25% of SSR Mining as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the second quarter worth $521,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter worth $511,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 7.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,025,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 269,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 28.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 847,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 26.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

In other SSR Mining news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 15,777 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $262,055.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,562,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael John Sparks sold 3,239 shares of SSR Mining stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $53,799.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,134.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $326,984. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SSRM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$29.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm operates through the following segments: Copler, Marigold, Seabee, Puna and the exploration, evaluation and development properties.

