Martingale Asset Management L P Has $9.84 Million Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 398,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,529 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $9,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,523,000 after buying an additional 59,117 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flowers Foods by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 122,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 55,423 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 886,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,896,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLO opened at $27.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

