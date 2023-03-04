Martingale Asset Management L P Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.07% of Fair Isaac worth $6,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 195.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 105.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $727.43.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total transaction of $144,940.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.25, for a total value of $402,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,295,382.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,343 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,949. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $705.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $340.48 and a 1-year high of $710.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $648.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $550.19.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

