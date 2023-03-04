Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 38,828 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,828 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.14% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $12,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,840,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,276. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $146.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.78 and its 200-day moving average is $148.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $169.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

