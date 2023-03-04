Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 8,140 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,140 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of United Therapeutics worth $13,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 273.0% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $284,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,176,866. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.55.

Shares of UTHR opened at $248.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $283.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). The company had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.20 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 37.56% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company engaged in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. It is involved in the development of novel pharmaceutical therapies and technologies that expand the availability of transplantable organs.

