Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,138 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.14% of Cboe Global Markets worth $17,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $553,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 611.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after acquiring an additional 149,686 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.9% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 64,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 0.2 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

CBOE opened at $126.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.31.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

See Also

