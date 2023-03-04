Marshall Wace LLP Sells 165,173 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165,173 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.34% of Clean Harbors worth $79,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,669 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,929,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,760 shares of company stock worth $3,188,665. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.20. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.56 and a 12-month high of $137.27. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.44.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

