Marshall Wace LLP Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 412,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,234 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $57,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,499,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,285,000 after buying an additional 281,614 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Marriott International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Marriott International by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR opened at $173.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $53.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.