Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,841,177 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Graphic Packaging worth $70,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 79.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $18.45 and a 1 year high of $24.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $1,439,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 209,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

