Marshall Wace LLP Has $66.34 Million Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,958 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $66,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 5.2% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.8% in the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Novartis Price Performance

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $3.4694 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Novartis’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.