Marshall Wace LLP Has $53.86 Million Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,229,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,641 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.26% of Natera worth $53,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 820,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 51,791 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 130,062 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 58,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,186,330.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $36,453.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $99,203.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,330.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,790 shares of company stock valued at $8,749,687. Company insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Natera Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Natera to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera stock opened at $58.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.89.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 106.67% and a negative net margin of 66.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -4.45 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Articles

