Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,155,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 228,255 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.76% of Copa worth $77,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Copa by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Copa by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Copa by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Copa by 5.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CPA. Citigroup increased their target price on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Copa from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of CPA stock opened at $94.91 on Friday. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $96.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.01 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.40. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

