Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 224.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 737,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,432 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Paychex were worth $82,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EHP Funds Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 3.7% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $350,000. Ensemble Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 14.4% during the third quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 172,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,394,000 after purchasing an additional 21,817 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Paychex by 4.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 132,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 540,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,318 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.73 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.66 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average of $118.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.