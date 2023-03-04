Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Increased to $223.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $223.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.33.

NYSE VAC opened at $153.97 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

