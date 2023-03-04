Mark Simari Purchases 400,000 Shares of Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ) Stock

Careteq Limited (ASX:CTQ – Get Rating) insider Mark Simari acquired 400,000 shares of Careteq stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$26,000.00 ($17,567.57).

Mark Simari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 20th, Mark Simari bought 200,000 shares of Careteq stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,800.00 ($9,324.32).

On Friday, December 16th, Mark Simari acquired 200,000 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,400.00 ($9,054.05).

On Friday, December 9th, Mark Simari purchased 245,019 shares of Careteq stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,926.24 ($10,760.97).

Careteq Limited, a health-tech company, provides software as a service (SaaS) technology solution for health and aged care sectors worldwide. The company develops and commercializes a suite of products that sit on its proprietary SaaS based assistive living technology platform for use by the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable individuals.

