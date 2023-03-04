MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Receives $42.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

HZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley upgraded MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Insider Transactions at MarineMax

In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $155,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $250,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

MarineMax Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HZO opened at $34.16 on Friday. MarineMax has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $47.36. The firm has a market cap of $746.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

MarineMax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also

