Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.27. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $32.00.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%.
Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
