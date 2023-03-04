Marietta Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,279,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,460 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,020,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,442,000 after acquiring an additional 243,926 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,155,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,144,000 after acquiring an additional 199,786 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,092,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,105 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,735,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,678,000 after acquiring an additional 733,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Airbnb from $158.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Airbnb from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,915,107 shares of company stock valued at $233,070,264. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB opened at $125.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.91 and a 52 week high of $179.09. The company has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

