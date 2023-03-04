Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Short Interest Up 33.3% in February

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mannatech news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $253,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 50.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MTEX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Mannatech has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.18.

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

