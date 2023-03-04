Mangrove Partners Takes Position in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Mangrove Partners owned 2.95% of FG Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FGMC. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,970,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Merger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FGMC opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14. FG Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About FG Merger

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

