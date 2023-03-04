Mangrove Partners Takes $3.50 Million Position in Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV)

Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLFV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 2.74% of Feutune Light Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Feutune Light Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,467,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,201,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Feutune Light Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,491,000. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Feutune Light Acquisition Price Performance

Feutune Light Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Feutune Light Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10.

Feutune Light Acquisition Profile

Feutune Light Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2022 and is based in Metuchen, New Jersey.

