Mangrove Partners Lowers Position in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC)

Mangrove Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,700 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners owned approximately 0.07% of Crescera Capital Acquisition worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CREC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,074,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CREC opened at $10.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.84 and a twelve month high of $10.42.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

