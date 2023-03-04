Mangrove Partners Has $915,000 Stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW)

Mangrove Partners decreased its stake in Nova Vision Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NOVVW – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023,325 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Nova Vision Acquisition were worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nova Vision Acquisition Price Performance
NASDAQ:NOVVW opened at $0.02 on Friday. Nova Vision Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
