Mangrove Partners Has $1.87 Million Stake in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA)

Mangrove Partners trimmed its position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SEDA – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252,976 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners owned 0.76% of SDCL EDGE Acquisition worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $137,000. RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of SDCL EDGE Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $572,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $989,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SDCL EDGE Acquisition during the third quarter worth $2,272,000. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Stock Performance

SDCL EDGE Acquisition stock opened at $10.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98. SDCL EDGE Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Profile

SDCL EDGE Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue opportunities in the built environment and transport sectors.

