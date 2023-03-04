Mangrove Partners Boosts Stake in InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA)

Mangrove Partners increased its holdings in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPVA – Get Rating) by 646.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,300 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in InterPrivate II Acquisition were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition during the third quarter worth $3,444,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 0.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of InterPrivate II Acquisition by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 583.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 118,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 101,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in InterPrivate II Acquisition by 602.8% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 169,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

InterPrivate II Acquisition Stock Performance

IPVA opened at $0.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

About InterPrivate II Acquisition

InterPrivate II Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the auto-tech and mobility, business services, consumer, retail, e-commerce, industrial technology sectors.

