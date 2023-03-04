Mangrove Partners Acquires 78,607 Shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR)

Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:LBBBR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,428,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,607 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in Lakeshore Acquisition II were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Lakeshore Acquisition II in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Lakeshore Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBBBR opened at $0.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16. Lakeshore Acquisition II Corp. has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.35.

