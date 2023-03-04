Mangrove Partners Acquires 450,100 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR)

Mangrove Partners grew its holdings in RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACR – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450,100 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Linden Advisors LP bought a new position in RF Acquisition in the second quarter worth $43,000.

RF Acquisition Stock Up 60.3 %

Shares of RFACR stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. RF Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.08.

