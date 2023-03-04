Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,970,000 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the January 31st total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Manchester United Trading Up 1.0 %

MANU stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,186,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.01. Manchester United has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 25.25% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Manchester United

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 223,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 14.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,732,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,504,000 after acquiring an additional 476,187 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter valued at about $4,659,000. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 1.9% in the second quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 10,792,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,122,000 after acquiring an additional 196,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 109.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,085,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 568,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

About Manchester United

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.