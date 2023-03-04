MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,600 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the January 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEGI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund in the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

Shares of NYSE MEGI opened at $14.45 on Friday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.32.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

