Magic Internet Money Price Tops $0.99 on Major Exchanges (MIM)

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004459 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $103.29 million and approximately $469,236.71 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money was first traded on June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 698,964,077 coins and its circulating supply is 103,827,108 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Magic Internet Money

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

